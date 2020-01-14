Oscar nominated film '1917' has been backed by India's Reliance Entertainment

One of the frontrunners for the best picture award at the Oscars next month, Sam Mendes' '1917' has been backed by India's Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners. The film has earned 10 nominations at the Oscars this year.



The nominees of the the 92nd Academy Awards were announced here on Monday.



Directed by Mendes, the film is based during the first world war and has Colin Ferral and Benedict Cumberbatch in cameos. The film has already fetched best picture and director Golden Globe last week. Mendes has also won the best director award at Critics Choice Awards.



This is not the first time that Reliance Entertainment has partnered with Steven Spielberg for Hollywood films. Spielberg's DreamWorks Studio and subsequently Amblin Partners and Reliance have been working together since 2009 and produced films like 'The Help', 'War Horse', 'Lincoln', 'The Hundred Foot Journey', 'The Girl On The Train', 'A Dog's Purpose', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Post' and last year's 'Green Book'.



Acfcording to reports, '1917' has been made on a budget of $90 million- a substantial part of which has been reportedly invested by Reliance. The film has been doing well at the box office ever since its release in December 2019. The commercial and critical success of the film just reaffirms the gfact that Reliance- an Indian company- has quietly but firmly cemented its position in Hollywood in the past few years.



Sam Mendes' '1917' is scheduled to release in India on January 17.



The film has been nominated with 8 other films in best picture category at the Oscars 2020.

