Oscars 2020: Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and others announced as presenters

There’s not much time left before The Academy hosts this year’s award ceremony as the world awaits for the world’s most coveted ceremony to take place.

Oscars 2020 ceremony will take on February 10 announcing the best performances across different genres of films, best director, cinematographer, music and other elements of filmmaking.

The Academy has now revealed its list of presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards and the list includes some of the biggest Hollywood names like Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, Gal Gadot and others.

They tweeted from their official account the names who will be joining as presenters. Check out the post here:

The presenters list has Mark Ruffalo, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig. These stars will be presenting the statuettes during the evening ceremony. Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain are announced as additional presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Sharing the news, Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "Looks like I'm in good company. Excited to be presenting at the #Oscars this year. Thanks for having me, @theacademy."

Looks like I'm in good company👋🏼



Excited to be presenting at the #Oscars this year. Thanks for having me, @theacademy. https://t.co/aoP0jlYCKK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 29, 2020 ×

Actress Mindy Kaling wrote, "Guess what? Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars. Very excited to present and join an evening recognizing so many talented friends and colleagues. @TheAcademy #Oscars2020."

Guess what? Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars. Very excited to present and join an evening recognizing so many talented friends and colleagues. @TheAcademy #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/3VXgFxjs6I — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 28, 2020 ×

There will be more names to this list of Oscars 2020 presenters.

