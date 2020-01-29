Top 5 Hollywood news today: Stephen King clarifies his Oscar diversity comment, teaser of 'Fast&Furious 9' out

After receiving critisicm over his take on diversitry in Oscars, writer Stephen King has issued a clarification on the matter. Oscars has been criticised for not including women diorectors in the Best Director category.



With just a little over 10 days left for Hollywood's biggest night, preps are on full swing and we hear that NBA legend Kobe Bryant will get a special tribute at the awards night.



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is in talks to star in a sequel of 'Matrix' opposite Keanu Reeves. Here are the top stories of the day.

Stephen King issues a detailed statement on Oscars diversity issue post backlash



After he faced backlash over Oscars diversity comment, ace novelist Stephen King has now issued a clarification. Stephen has clarified and said, “The subject was the Academy Awards. I also said, in essence, that those judging creative excellence should be blind to questions of race, gender or sexual orientation.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-stephen-king-issues-a-detailed-statement-on-oscars-diversity-issue-post-backlash-277262

Oscars 2020: NBA legend Kobe Bryant to be honoured on the awards night



After Grammys, the Academy Awards is going to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The sports star lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant will be honoured at the 92nd Academy Awards function to be held on February 9.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-oscars-2020-nba-legend-kobe-bryant-to-be-honoured-on-the-awards-night-277345

Vin Diesel starrer 'Fast & Furious 9' teaser out



Vin Diesel is back to give you some adrenaline rush in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ teaser that released today. With some days still left for the trailer to come out as it is scheduled for January 31, Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dominic Toretto.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-vin-diesel-starrer-fast-furious-9-teaser-out-277201

Priyanka Chopra to sign ‘Matrix 4’ opposite Keanu Reeves?



After being the talk of the town with her Grammys dress that was loved by some and trolled by others, Priyanka Chopra is now in news for reportedly being considered for 'Matrix 4'. According to media reports, the Bollywood star is now in the final stage of discussions for finalising the mega Hollywood project.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-celebrity-priyanka-chopra-to-sign-matrix-4-opposite-keanu-reeves-277192

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially divorced: Reports



According to media reports, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially divorced. The couple had got married in December 2018 and announced their separation a few months later in August 2019.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-miley-cyrus-and-liam-hemsworth-are-now-officially-divorced-reports-277286