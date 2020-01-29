Priyanka Chopra to sign ‘Matrix 4’ opposite Keanu Reeves?

After being the talk of the town with her Grammys dress that was loved by some and trolled by others, Priyanka Chopra is now in news for reportedly being considered for 'Matrix 4'.

According to media reports, the Bollywood star is now in the final stage of discussions for finalising the mega Hollywood project. If it happens, she will join the cast of the next film in the 'Matrix' saga. The actress will share the screen with Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves who has been a part of all Matrix films. Also, the film will star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The next installment of Matrix is yet to get a final title.

According to the same reports, the cast is reportedly getting trained for fight sequences and the film is set to go on floors in Northern California.

'Matrix 4' is helmed by Lana Wachowski and is bankrolled by Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood film 'The Sky is Pink'. She walked the Grammys red carpet this year with husband Nick Jonas as The Jonas Brothers performed on stage. Grammys 2020 red carpet: Priyanka Chopra brings oomph factor, Lizzo dazzles in white