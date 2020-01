Met Gala 2019

Styled by friend Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka wore a silver gown by Dior, which had a sheer fitted bodice, detailing in silver, and a trailing cape with colourful feathers.

Her outfit cost a whopping Rs 4,583,280! She paired a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps worth Rs 24,030, and some stunning diamond jewellery from Chopard.

Priyanka's makeup was rather bold too. A berry lip, wide fanned white eyelashes and white-lined eyes, deep rosy cheeks, and her hair in a messy updo.



While the look went well with the theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', some believed her makeup was too scary and the actress was trolled all over social media for her look.

(Photograph:Instagram)