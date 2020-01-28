Priyanka Chopra or Jennifer Lopez; who wore the risque outfit better?

Priyanka Chopra's risque outfit at the Grammys has had diverse reactions. While a lot of have praised her for trying out something so bold, there have been others who have compared the actress to Jennifer Lopez.



On Sunday evening, at the Grammys, Priyanka chose a white ensemble by designer duo Ralph and Russo. The outfit was kaftan style and have a plunging neckline that grazed till her navel. While some of her peers and fashion designers lauded her bold experiment for the red carpet, she was also trolled on social media with many terming it too bold and too risque.

The outfit also reminded a lot of people of a similar outfit that Jennifer Lopez had worn to Grammys in 2000.



Lopez stunned the world in perhaps one of the boldest outfits on the red carpet of all time. At the event, Lopez had turned up in a green Versace semi-see through outfit with tropical prints which had a plunging neckline. The outfit reportedly was held together by just one pin, place below JLo's navel.



The outfit, till date, is considered one of the boldest statement that a celebrity has made on the red carpet. Priyanka's outfit, will surely now join the same list.



Here are the two divas in their boldest outfits. You decide, who wore it better.



Meanwhile, at the Grammys, Priyanka sat in the audience and cheered husband Nick Jonas and his brothers as the Jonas Brothers sang their hit song 'What A Man Gotta Do' on stage. 62nd Grammys Highlights: From Billie Eilish sweeping top awards to Kobe Bryant tribute