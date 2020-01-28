Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammys dress, celeb friends come to her rescue

Priyanka Chopra experiments with fashion and that's something we can all agree with.

Yesterday's experiment didn't sit well with many social media users as she attended the Grammys 2020 ceremony in a Ralph and Lauren fringe detailing gown that had a dramatic neckline, all the way open to her navel which she adorned with a diamond stud. While the outfit was an A in itself, many users found it a bit too much, too risque.

The actress was trolled yesterday for her Grammys dress with some even posting ugly comments.

While Priyanka refrained from replying to trolls, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame gave it back. 62nd Grammys Highlights: From Billie Eilish sweeping top awards to Kobe Bryant tribute

As celebs and fashion designers complimented Priyanka on the Grammys look, designer Wendell Rodricks wrote, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote a long note in response to Wendell Rodrick's post about Priyanka’s dress. She wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

She continued, "So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll." Read the full post here:

Kaitlyn also took on trolls and wrote on Priyanka's picture, “Beautiful powerful women. Disgusting comments from sad women.”

On another note, The Jonas Brothers had performed at the 62nd Grammy Awards. They sang a new song titled 'Five More Minutes' as well as their new single 'What A Man Gotta Do', that features the three brothers and their wives. Check out the complete Grammys 2020 winners list here.