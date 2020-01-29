Vin Diesel starrer 'Fast & Furious 9' teaser out

Vin Diesel is back to give you some adrenaline rush in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ teaser that released today.

With some days still left for the trailer to come out as it is scheduled for January 31, Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dominic Toretto. The film also features Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson will play Roman Pierce, Ludacris is Tej Parker, Enrique Guzman essays Simon Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel will play Ramsey, Helen Mirren plays Magdalene Shaw and Charlize Theron plays Cipher.

Interestingly, John Cena is set to play a key role in the film.

As for the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ teaser, it starts with Vin Diesel fixing a tractor in a countryside house with his son Brian. The camera then shows Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz watching both Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Brian bond together.

In the next scene, you can watch Brian and Vin side by side as Letty gives him her famous Fast neckpiece. Handing it over to him, she says that the neckpiece will protect Brian.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ is scheduled for a release on May 2020. Helmed by director Justin Lin, the screenplay is by Dan Casey.

Vin Diesel feels 'blessed beyond words' as 'Fast and Furious 9' filming begins