'Nashville' actor Allen Garfield, 80, dies of coronavirus

Ace actor Allen Garfield is no more.

The 80-year-old actor died of complications because of coronavirus. His sister, Lois Goorwitz made the announcement.

‘Nashville’ and ‘The Conversation’ character actor died in Los Angeles at his Motion Picture Television Fund home, the industry retirement facility in Los Angeles where several staffers and some residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Allen Garfield had started off as a boxer and a sportswriter. While covering sports for the Newark Star-Ledger, he studied acting at night and was eventually accepted by the Actors Studio workshop, studying under Lee Strasberg.

Allen was a part of films like Woody Allen’s ‘Bananas’, ‘The Candidate’, ‘The Conversation’ and ‘Nashville’. He also appeared in Billy Wilder’s remake of ‘The Front Page’ (1974), the ambulance comedy ‘Mother, Jugs & Speed’ (1976) and ‘The Brink’s Job’ (1978), ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’, Roman Polanski’s ‘The Ninth Gate’ in 1999 and others.

