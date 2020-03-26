Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish & others to join Elton John in coronavirus benefit concert

After we reported yesterday on how musicians from around the world are live streaming concerts for their fans from the safety of their homes during quarantine, there is news that Elton John will be hosting a one-hour special that will be broadcasted on Fox and iheart radio stations -- the first major nationwide event in the United States since there was an outbreak of coronavirus.

Elton John is doing this to raise money to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The special show will have Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish headlining the benefit concert on Sunday. They will be playing from their homes to raise money.

Called the 'IHeart Living Room Concert for America', it will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

The special is aimed at paying tribute to health workers and those on the front lines of efforts to cope with the pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals.

It will also encourage viewers to donate to two charities: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

