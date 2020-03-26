Watch: Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine's new viral song on coronavirus pandemic

Music has no boundaries and there are ample examples of this that we can see in today's time.

Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine recently wrote a new track on coronavirus pandemic and this is something that you have to hear.

The singer shared a video on his Twitter account, ''Since morning we have received numerous requests for written authorization to play this song on TVs & Radio stations. Please go ahead and use it! It's not ours anymore but for the world. We're only trying to add our voice to the many ongoing efforts against #COVID19. Full video..''

The singer is also known as Robert Kyagulanyi and with fellow artist Nubian Li tune he has come together to teach people about the importance of personal hygiene throught East Africa's signature rhumba melodies.

In the song, he is talking about the deadly virus, "The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim," Kyagulanyi says in the lyrics. "But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution." and also urge people to regularly wash hands, keep a distance and look out for symptoms like fever and cough.



Uganda has confirmed 14 cases of COVID-19 so far, and as a precautions, they have sealed borders and banned public gatherings to contain the outbreak.

