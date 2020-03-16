Katy Perry heads home after scary 24-hour quarantine in Australia

Katy Perry has flown out of Australia after a scary week in the continent.

The star singer was giving her first live performance of ‘Never Worn White’ on the Australian show ‘The Project’ after which she was put in a Sydney hotel and was under 24-hour quarantine due to the recent spread of coronavirus.

She was staying at The Park Hyatt Hotel where she was reportedly put under quarantine after two of the members of The Universal Music team had contracted the virus. But what’s scary is that it’s the same hotel where Tom Hanks recently said as he was there to shoot with his wife.

As for Katy Perry, she did not leave the hotel for 24 hours and was not photographed until the quarantine was over. She canceled all of her television and promotional appearances. She is now headed back to the United States to be with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom was in Prague while Katy Perry was under this quarantine.

They are both headed to be together. They are expecting their first child together as Katy is pregnant.