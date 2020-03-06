Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone their Japan wedding due to coronavirus concerns

Singer Katy Perry has postponed her summer marriage with fiancee Orlando Bloom which was scheduled to take place in Japan.

According to a magazine, the couple was going to tie the knot during the early summer but with the recent outbreak of coronavirus, they have put a hold to the Japan-based wedding."

The marriage was all set to take place in Japan with 150 guests and Perry was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant.

A magazine quoted a source as saying."They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus," the source added.



'Roar' singer announced her good news through her new song 'Never Worn White'. At the end of the video, she is seen cradling her baby bump.



Bloom, 43, proposed the singer in a helicopter on Valentine’s Day 2019. Bloom has a 9-year-old Flynn which he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.