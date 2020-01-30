Brad Pitt becomes internet's latest obsession after he's seen wearing name tag at Oscars 2020 luncheon

It was the Oscars luncheon yesterday when Brad Pitt along with other nominees of this year attended the meet and greet session. Apart from his handsome looks that people are always talking about, something else caught the fancy of most social media users -- the name tag that he wore.

Yes, Brad Pitt who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ came to the Oscars 2020 luncheon wearing a ‘Brad Pitt’ name tag.

"Hi, my name is Brad Pitt, in case you didn't see the name tag." - Brad Pitt to Cynthia Erivo pic.twitter.com/AuvPrqnqno — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 28, 2020 ×

As all Oscars 2020 nominees gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California for "an important moment of community and celebration on the path to Oscar Sunday," as described by The Academy itself -- the 56-year-old actor turned up in a suit with a name tag. Here's the full list of nominations at this year's Oscars

All nominees were given name tags but only a few sported them. But clearly, Brad Pitt did not shy off from wearing the name tag as he was seen chatting with fellow celebs like Cynthia Erivo who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in ‘Harriet’ and Best Original Song for ‘Stand Up’.

Brad even signed autographs on ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ posters while sporting the name tag. When Twitter users saw the same, they all started flooding the social media platform with messages like “he’s so humble” and “this deserves an Oscar” and others.

See some comments here:

I kinda love how Brad Pitt channelled an intern at their first networking event and wore a freakin NAME TAG to the #OscarsLuncheon where 100% of people would know who he was. https://t.co/Il52Zg75Pi — Mel Evans (@melevans) January 28, 2020 ×

Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar pic.twitter.com/mIyjmbmGc6 — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 28, 2020 ×

I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life 😂☠️ We know who you are Brad Pitt! #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/qXmzU3Vi6l — Liz On The Radio 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) January 28, 2020 ×

I hope Brad Pitt wears a name tag to the #Oscars. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lBnFNnatHo — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) January 28, 2020 ×

