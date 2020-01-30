Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish to perform on the awards night

What is Oscars without a string of starry performances? With just weeks left for Hollywood's biggest night, the Academy has now released the list of singers who would be performing at the Oscars 2020 on February 9.



On Thursday, the Academy Awards show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced that the nominees of Best Orginal Song will be performing at the awards ceremony.



Over the years, it has become a tradition of sorts at the Oscars where nominees of Best song category perform their nominated songs. So this year, Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Elton John, Idina Menzel, 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz, and Oscar winner Randy Newman will all be performing their nominated songs. Here's the full list of nominations at this year's Oscars

After a record run at the Grammys, Billie Eilish will also be performing at the Oscars 2020.

Here are the nominated songs.

'Stand Up' from 'Harriet' – performed by Cynthia Erivo

'Into the Unknown' from 'Frozen II' – performed by Idina Menze

'I’m Standing with You' from 'Breakthrough'





'(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman'



'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from 'Toy Story 4'

The awards night will also see a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone who is the first woman to serve as a conductor during an Oscars telecast.

Also see: A look at the 9 films that have been nominated in this category



The show will have last year's acting winners as presenters - which has also been part of the norm at the awards night every year. The show, like last year, will go hostless.

Also see: Meet the best actor nominees



The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. \

Oscars 2020: 21 movies you should watch before the awards night