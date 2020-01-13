2020 Oscars: Meet the best actor nominees

Adam Driver, 'Marriage Story'

The world weeped silently along with Adam Driver in 'Marriage Story' as his character Charlie underwent diviorce and separation from his wife and child. Driver's sensitive portrayal of a man grappling to come to terms with divorce won hearts all over and the actor an Oscar nod in the best actor category. Adam got his first entry to the Oscars in 2019 for his supporting role in in 'BlacKkKlansman'. This is the actor's second entry to the Oscars and his first in the best actor category. The actor got his breakthrough in 2012 in a comedy-drama series 'Girls' and had received nominations at Primetime Emmy Award three years in a row.



He gained wider recognition for playing Ben Solo, Kylo Ren in the 'Star Wars' films 'The Force Awakens' 2015, 'The Last Jedi' 2017, and 'The Rise of Skywalker' 2019

(Photograph:Twitter)