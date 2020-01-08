Oscars 2020: 21 movies you should watch before the awards night

Judy

'Judy', a 2019 drama is based on the life of singer and actress Judy Garland. Directed by Rupert Goold, stars Renee Zellweger as Garland, with Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock. The movie is an adaptation musical 'End of the Rainbow' by Peter Quilter. The film follows Judy Garland's career during the last year of her life when she relocated her stage career to Britain. The movie had received positive reviews from critics, with Zellweger's performance being universally acclaimed and had received several award nominations, including for the Golden Globe Award which she won in the Best Actress category.

