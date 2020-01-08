Oscars 2020: 21 movies you should watch before the awards night

While you may have seen 'Joker', 'Irishman' or 'Avengers' in theatres, there are more than 20 films that you must see before the Oscars 2020 night. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for February 9, 2020.
The Spanish drama tells the story of director Salvador Mallo and its journey of ups and downs. Pedro Almodóvar dictatorial had claimed rave reviews and made its international debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where the film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or, and was also nominated in Golden Globes 2020 in two categories The movie was also selected as the best film of the year by Time magazine.
A black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite' tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. It is the first South Korean Drama to win the Palme d'Or, at Cannes Film Festival and has won its first Golden Globe for best Best Foreign Language Film.
Martin Scorsese's gangster drama, 'The Irishman' follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975. The crime-thriller received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for Scorsese's direction and the performances of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film received numerous accolades and nominations, this time movie has been nominated in BAFTA 2020 under nine categories.
As the Avengers assembled to defeat the mad titan Thanos, fans couldn't keep calm thronging to theatres in large numbers to see their favourite superheroes in action, one last time. The movie was released worldwide on April 26th and broke numerous box office records, earning $2.189 billion worldwide by the end of its second week. 'Avengers: Endgame' become the second-highest-grossing film of all time. It went to dethrone 'Avatar's' 10-year reign as the biggest movie in history.
Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' tells the journey of changing fill industry and reaching Hollowood to its Golden age. The star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, Luke Perry takes the movie to another level. The movie has been one of the top ten films of 2019 by Time magazine.
The craziest comic smash in movie history. Todd Phillips directorial starring Joaquin Phoenix who reimagined the clown prince of crime. 'Joker' repositions the torture and twitchy character as an archangel, despite the bleak nature of the material the viewers turned out as droves, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. Joaquin won Golden Globe Best Actor for the role,
Craig Brewer biographical film, tells the story of struggling artist in a record store Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation. The films stars Eddie Murphy who had acclaimed rave review and nominations for his outstanding performance. The movie was chosen by both the National Board of Review and Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year.
The historical drama that depicts the story of world war II when an Austrian farmer and devout Catholic who refused to fight for the Nazis. The drama was written and directed by Terrence Malick, starring August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, and Matthias Schoenaerts in the lead roles. The film's title was taken from George Eliot's book 'Middlemarch'. The movie was also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
'Judy', a 2019 drama is based on the life of singer and actress Judy Garland. Directed by Rupert Goold, stars Renee Zellweger as Garland, with Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock. The movie is an adaptation musical 'End of the Rainbow' by Peter Quilter. The film follows Judy Garland's career during the last year of her life when she relocated her stage career to Britain. The movie had received positive reviews from critics, with Zellweger's performance being universally acclaimed and had received several award nominations, including for the Golden Globe Award which she won in the Best Actress category.
'Uncut Gems' is a crime thriller film that tells the story of Howard Ratner, a jeweler and gambling addict, who gets in over his head with loan sharks and must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased in order to pay off his debts. The film stars Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox. Josh and Benny Safdie dictorial had been chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2019.
'Us' is a horror film that tells the story of a family who was attacked by a group of menacing doppelgängers. Jordan Peele second horror film stars, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. The movie got huge commercial success grossing $255.1 million worldwide against a budget of $20 million.
'Hustlers', is a comedy crime drama film that follows a crew of strippers in New York City who begin to steal money by drugging stock traders and CEOs. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on New York magazine's 2015 article "The Hustlers at Scores: The Ex-Strippers Who Stole From Rich Men and Gave to, Well, Themselves'. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.
Rocketman is a biographical musical fantasy based on the life of Elton John as it tells the story of the journey of Elton and shows his early days as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his musical partnership with Taupin. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, it stars Taron Egerton as John, with Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as John Reid, The film is titled after John's 1972 song 'Rocket Man'. Taron Egerton won his first Golden Globe in best actor category for this role.
'Knives Out' is a mystery film that depicts the story of a family gathering gone awry, after the family head's mysterious death leads a master detective to investigate. Rian Johnsons directorial had an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The film has received critical acclaim and has grossed $248.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' is an American drama film inspired by the 1998 article 'Can You Say ... Hero?' by Tom Junod. It depicts story of a journalist for Esquire who is assigned to profile beloved television icon Fred Rogers. The film stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Cooper.
'Marriage Story' tells the story of a married couple Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver going through a coast-to-coast divorce. Noah Baumbach directorial had been loved by the critics and by the audience as well. The movie had received six nominations at the Golden Globes and five nominations at BAFTA 2020.
'Little Women' is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. A Period drama, it is written and directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts. 'Little Women' has been critically acclaimed and been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe 2020 and has five nominations at British Academy Film Awards.
'The Two Popes' is an adaptation of McCarten's 2017 play 'The Pope'. It tells the story of two popes with different mindsets and choices and in between they have to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world. It stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. The movie was nominated at Golden Globe 2020.
'Bombshell' is based on real live Fox News sexual harassment case, where several women at Fox News set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes. Directed by Jay Roach, it stars John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton. The film received favorable reviews, with critics praising the performances of the cast. The movie had earned nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and British Academy Film Awards under three categories.
'Ford v Ferrari' is a sports drama film that tells a story of a determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, to make a new racing car with the potential to finally defeat the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Directed by James Mangold, it stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale, with Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe. The film has grossed over $206 million worldwide and received positive reviews from critics.
