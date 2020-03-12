All popular late-night shows to go without live audience courtesy coronavirus scare

Coronavirus scare looms large over popular US TV chat shows as the makers have decided to go without live audiences for the coming episodes. This means none of your favourite talk shows like those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Andy Cohen will have live audiences.

Starting Monday none of the late-night shows will have an audience as the coronavirus has now been declared a pandemic. The shows will now have taped new episodes instead of in-studio viewers.

So no interactions with the viewers at NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, HBO's Last Week Tonight and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

In a statement issued by NBC, they said, "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates."

CBS said in its own statement, "Beginning Monday, March 16, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks. Per guidance from New York City officials, CBS and The Late Show are doing their part to help decrease the potential rate of transmission in our communities. There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks. For several weeks, the team at the theater has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theater with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

"For the past several weeks, The Late Show producers have consulted daily to share information with other New York-based late-night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience."

Comedy Central said, "Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff. Beginning Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s NY based late-night series, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, will film without a live, in-studio audience. This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and per guidance from New York City officials to take appropriate actions. There have been no developments at The Daily Show’s studio to cause concern for audience members who have plans to attend the show tonight or tomorrow. Measures have been taken to protect everyone who enters and works in the office and studio with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures."

HBO issued a statement: "We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials. We will continue to monitor the situation."