Hillary Duff quarantines herself after getting exposed to coronavirus

Hilary Duff is currently quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus. The 33-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, posted a selfie, looking glum on her Instagram Story.

"Exposed to covid," she captioned the photo. "Quarantine day 2 Fml."





Hilary did not reveal where she was exposed to the coronavirus. She also has not said whether or not she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently she was filming the upcoming seventh and unofficial final season of 'Younger in New York City'. Like many members of TV and film productions, the cast and crew regularly get tested for the coronavirus, and typically practice social distancing and wear masks. However, actors remove them when the cameras are rolling. On Tuesday, Hilary and co-star Sutton Foster were photographed on set without masks.



Neither the show's producers nor studio TV Land has commented on Hilary's quarantine or the status of production for the show.

Hilary has not revealed if her husband Matthew Koma, 33, their daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, or the actress' son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, have also been exposed to COVID-19, have tested positive or if she and her family have had any symptoms.

Since the pandemic began in late February, the actress has been photographed several times wearing a mask while out and about. In March, Hilary's Younger co-star Debi Mazar revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Hilary shared an Instagram photo of her son and daughter sleeping next to each other in a car, with Luca wearing a black fabric mask. The actress wrote, "I must have done somethings right [sic]."



Later on Saturday, Hilary posted on her Instagram Story a pic showing how she is spending part of her time in quarantine.

"Just me and Cazzie," Hilary wrote. "Cazzie and I."





Hilary announced her pregnancy in October. She and her husband Matthew posted matching Boomerangs on Instagram showing him rubbing her belly. This will be their second child together.





"We are growing!!!" Hilary wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Mostly me..."