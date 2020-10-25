Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting second child together

American actor-singer Hilary Duff and her musician husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Saturday (local time).



Both took to Instagram to share a short video clip where Koma is seen embracing the `Mom-to-be` Hilary`s baby bump. "We are growing!!! Mostly me...," the `Lizzie Maguire,` actor wrote in the caption.

While Koma wrote, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."The couple who had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 are parents to a 2-year-old daughter.



Duff also has another eight-year-old son from her previous husband Mike Comrie.