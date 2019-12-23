Hilary Duff's first wedding photo is here as she gets married to Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony

Hilary Duff just got married in an intimate ceremony with partner Matthew Koma over the weekend.

The couple took to social media to share their first wedding photo as they looked stunning together. Hilary opted for a simple and no fuss white wedding gown with a trail and cape-style sleeves that gave a nice flow to the attire. Matthew kept it chic in a suit as they peered into the camera with their car that read “just married” written on the back mirror, serving as a trope in the frame.

Hilary shared the photo and wrote, “This” while Matthew wrote, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

The celeb couple tied the knot in Los Angeles. A source close to them told Just Jared, "It was a love-fest - a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma started dating in January 2017, a year after her divorce from Mike Comrie got finalised. She and Comrie have a son named Luca, whereas Hilary and Matthew welcomed a daughter named Banks in October 2018. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year in May.