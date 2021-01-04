Here's what Rihanna has to say to fans asking for a new album

The year 2021 has just begun and Rihanna fans have started demanding for a new album from the singer. Unlike previous years, this time, the beauty mogul has given a candid response to the public.



On New Year's Day, Rihanna posted her first photo of 2021 and wrote, "New year’s resolution: apply the pressure''. In the image, she can be seen standing by the pool in a matching bikini top, a high-slit skirt, and lace-up heels. Rihanna turns up the heat in mini dress as she gets cozy with A$AP Rocky; check out pics

As soon as the picture popped up on Instagram, her fans quickly jumped to the comment section, and one user immediately commented, ''Resolution should be releasing the album.'' Rihanna replied to the fan: ''this comment is sooo 2019. grow up.''

The global pop star again responded later to the comment and wrote, ''2021 energy'', alongside laughing emoji.



Rihanna released her last album, 'Anti', back in 2016 and her fans have been demanding for the new album for years now. The Grammy-winner long-rumoured album ‘R9’ has been in the works for some time. Earlier, Rihanna shared a video on Instagram where she hinted about the project but since then she has maintained silence over it.