Hera Pheri 3 Movie: Check Full Cast, Expected Release Date, Director, Budget, Producer & Controversies So Far

Hera Pheri 3: The iconic trio from Hera Pheri 3 is back, and nobody can keep calm now! Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal flooded the internet as they announced the third sequel of Hera Pheri. Akshay Kumar is finally on board for the movie. A few days ago, the three stars came together to shoot the promo for their upcoming film 'Hera Pheri 3.' The photo from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 has gone viral. It shows the iconic trio as their original characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. Akshay Kumar was in Raju's ensemble from the famous meme, the printed white shirt and pink pants. Paresh Rawal, dressed in Baburao's signature white kurta and dhoti, made Hera Pheri fans nostalgic. Multiple sources have confirmed the image is from the shoots of a promotional video of Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri 3 would be the third sequel of the most loved Indian comedy film, Hera Pheri. The second part of the movie, Phir Hera Pheri, also received love and recognition from the fans. Priyadarshan directed the first part, and Neeraj Vora directed the second part. However, B-town rumour says Priyadarshan or Farhad Samji will be the director of the third part, Hera Pheri 3.

Fans are curious to know all the details about Hera Pheri 3. Here, we have mentioned all the details about Hera Pheri 3, including the entire cast, the expected release date, the director, the producer, and the controversies.

Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original starcast pic.twitter.com/Ubkfa8TEDb — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) February 21, 2023 ×

Hera Pheri 3: Full Cast

While Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty repeatedly confirmed their roles as Baburao and Shyam, fans doubted Akshay Kumar's comeback as Raju. 'Who will be in the cast of Hera Pheri 3?' has been the recurring question. However, it's confirmed now. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will be in the cast of Hera Pheri 3. But the full cast list of Hera Pheri 3 is not out yet. Some sources say, Kartik Aryan, Nana Patekar, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham are a part of the cast. But, there has been no confirmation from the production of Hera Pheri 3. Moreover, the female lead's name for Hera Pheri 3 is also not out yet.

Hera Pheri 3: Expected Release Date

After almost two decades, Hera Pheri remains the most loved Indian Comedy film. People are crazy about the funny storyline, the amusing dialogues, and the unforgettable characters. However, the release date for Hera Pheri 3 is not out. The directors or producers have not hinted towards a release date in 2023. Furthermore, the official shooting of Hera Pheri 3 has not begun yet. Thus, it will probably take some time to make Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri 3: Director & Producer

Chances are that Priyadarshan might not direct Hera Pheri 3. Farhad Samji and Raaj Shandliya are the rumoured directors for Hera Pheri 3. However, there has been no official announcement from the production side. Anand Pandit and Firoz Nadiadwala are the producers of Hera Pheri 3.

Controversies around Hera Pheri 3

In 2015, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were about to replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. Fans were unhappy with the decision, and the creators faced backlash on social media platforms. Later, Abhishek Bachchan said things didn't work out for him in Hera Pheri 3. In 2017, Neeraj Vora, the director of Phir Hera Pheri, passed away.

In 2022, Kartik Aryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya, was about to step in as Raju for Hera Pheri 3. But that didn't happen either.