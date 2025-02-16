In a recent interview with Deadline, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, revealed that several new Game of Thrones spinoffs are currently in the works, beyond those that have already been announced. The success of House of the Dragon has encouraged the network to expand the franchise even further.

Upcoming Game of Thrones Spinoffs

Orsi shared, “We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which—which I won’t get into—is very promising, and it is still within the Targaryen line.” She added, “There are a number of other spinoffs, but we can’t guarantee which will move forward. However, we are investing heavily in them. I would say A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the most intimate one.”

While details remain scarce, fans can expect more updates on these spinoffs in the coming months. Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is nearing its release.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The series is based on The Hedge Knight, a novella written by George R.R. Martin. Set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg, who will one day become King Aegon V Targaryen.

The show stars Peter Claffey in the lead role, with Ira Parker serving as showrunner. The six-episode series is currently in post-production.

Speaking about the show on his blog, George R.R. Martin wrote, “I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been among my favourite characters, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible.”

