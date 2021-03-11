Harry Styles to give opening performance at Grammy Awards 2021

Harry Styles will be kicking off this year's Grammys!



The 27-year-old artist will lead the musical night and will be the opening performer at the upcoming awards show airing on March 14.

The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys



CBS executive Jack Sussman told Variety, ''You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events shared. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

This year, the singer is nominated under three categories: Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar', Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line', and Best Music Video for 'Adore You.

Grammys 2021: How to watch, who is performing and everything we know of the music awards night



As per the reports, the opening performance is one of the night longest performances and Styles will have the stage for six to ten minutes and is expected to perform some of his biggest hits including ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar'

Harry will be joined by a long list of stars including BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Chris Martin, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and many more.

Grammy 2021 probables: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift; a look at the frontrunners



The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS from 8:00 p.m. ET on March 14, It will live stream in the world on Facebook Live and the official website GRAMMYS.com. In India it will be available on March 15 early morning. The night will be hosted by Trevor Noah.