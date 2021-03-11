Grammy 2021 probables: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift; a look at the frontrunners

One of the biggest awards of the night, in this category Dua Lipa and Beyonce, is one of the top contenders who could win. Although Beyoncé didn’t release an album this year, she's still on the list.
Lipa's 'Don’t Start Now' is giving a tough competition to all other contenders in the category and might take one home.
Other nominees in the category are:
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby – Rockstar (feat Roddy Ricch)
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (feat Beyoncé)
Song of the year
In this category, we have Beyonce's 'Black Parade', Taylor's 'Cardigan'-one of her best releases, Post Malone – 'Circles' and includes a couple of past winners Billie Eilish-This year she’s nominated for her standalone single – 'Everything I Wanted'.
After all the competition, Swift is leading the category and may win one but like a nomination, she can get snubbed and Billie and Beyonce could become winners. Dua Lipa are strong contenders in the category for her 'Don’t Start Now' .
Other nominees in the category are:
Black Parade – Beyoncé
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Circles – Post Malone
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.
If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Album of the year
Taylor Swift's surprise album 'Folklore' ruled hearts in the pandemic year and might rule the musical night too. Swift could win her third Album Of The Year with ‘Folklore’ although Swift is facing major competition from Dua Lipa- for her album 'Future Nostalgia'.
Other nominees in the category are:
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
Haim – Women in Music Pt III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Best new artist
Meghan Thee Stallion is the first female rapper who will dominate the night since Lauryn Hill big Album of the Year and Best New Artist win in 1999. Although Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea have been nominated, no woman in hip-hop has taken home the best new artist trophy in this century.
Among the nominees, Stallion has an edge and might win one, she had two chart-toppers on Billboards Hot 100 last year.
Other nominees in the category are:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop solo performance
The Weeknd would have been a clear winner in the category for sure for his 'Blinding Lights'- the year’s biggest pop song but the fact that he is out of the Grammy, we think that has raised the winning bar for Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles and others who scored a nom. Harry's well-received. 'Watermelon Sugar' is giving a tough competition to Dua for her 'Don’t Start Now.
Other nominees in the category are:
'Yummy'- Justin Bieber
'Say So'- Doja Cat
'Everything I Wanted' - Billie Eilish
'Don’t Start Now' - Dua Lipa
'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles
'Cardigan' - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
BTS is the frontrunner to win pop genre Grammy awards this year. The biggest musical award gave a pleasant surprise to the K-pop group BTS, as they earned their first proper nomination for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Dynamite.' However, Taylor Swift 'Exile' has the winning wave in the category.
Other nominees in the category are:
'Un Dia (One Day)'- J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
'Intentions'- Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
'Dynamite'- BTS
'Rain on Me'- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
'Exile' - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver