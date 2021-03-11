Grammy 2021 probables: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift; a look at the frontrunners

The 2021 Grammy ceremony date is set for March 14, here are our predictions for the 2021 Grammy winners

Record of the year

One of the biggest awards of the night, in this category Dua Lipa and Beyonce, is one of the top contenders who could win. Although Beyoncé didn’t release an album this year, she's still on the list.

Lipa's 'Don’t Start Now' is giving a tough competition to all other contenders in the category and might take one home.



Other nominees in the category are:

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby – Rockstar (feat Roddy Ricch)

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage (feat Beyoncé)



(Photograph:Twitter)