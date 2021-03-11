Grammys 2021: How to watch, who is performing and everything we know of the music awards night

With barely a handful of days left for this year’s Grammy Awards, here’s taking account of all things we know so far about the world’s first music awards night of the year.

Keeping in mind the pandemic and enforcing strict COVID-19 protocol, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot. The event will largely be in and around Los Angeles Convention Center.

BTS, Silk Sonic (that just got confirmed yesterday) will be seen performing. The regulars like Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others will be seen setting the stage on fire too.

What time will it happen and how to watch Grammys 2021?

The Grammys 2021 will air live at 8 ET/5 PT on Sunday, March 14 on CBS. It will livestream in the world on their Facebook Live and official website GRAMMYS.com. In India it will be available on March 15 early morning. The event is finally taking place after being postponed due to COVID-19.

Who will perform?

Taylor Swift will return to the stage for the first time since 2016, when her first official pop outing 1989 won album of the year. Fellow album of the year nominees Dua Lipa, Haim, Post Malone, Black Pumas and Coldplay's Chris Martin are slated to perform.

BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Silk Sonic (the new duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) round out the performer list.

Key 2021 Grammy nominees

Beyoncé has nine nominations, including two record-of-the-year nods for Black Parade and her Savage remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift trail Beyoncé with six nominations each.

Dua Lipa, who won best new artist at the 2019 awards, is a contender in the record, song and album of the year categories.

Ricch is this year's leading male nominee, with nods in major categories such as record and song of the year.

Taylor Swift is up for album of the year for Folklore and song of the year for Cardigan.

This year’s new artist hopefuls for Grammys are Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

Who got snubbed by Grammys this year?

The Weeknd was particularly snubbed and he was the first to slam the Grammy raising questions about voting transparency. The Weeknd was hopeful for Blinding Lights to get a nod but he was quite miffed when he didn’t get one.

The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks) have a dozen Grammy wins but don’t ahev a nod this year with no mention for Gaslighter.

Katy Perry has also been left high and dry. Also Run the Jewels, the rap duo of Killer Mike and El-P, who gave us one of 2020's most urgent album, RTJ4, that released amid the protests against police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Who's hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show and one-time Grammy nominee will be doing the honours. In a tribute to independent music venues impacted by the pandemic, Grammys have tapped employees of the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, New York's Apollo Theater and Nashville's The Station Inn to present awards throughout the night.