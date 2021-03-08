Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and others confirmed to perform

As ceremony date approaches for the Grammy Awards 2021, celebs including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift have been confirmed to perform.

The Recording Academy made the announcement with Grammy Awards 2021 scheduled for March 14.

Almost all performers announced are also nominees for the year.

Also, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Guyton will be making their debut as Grammy performers.

The Grammys will take place “in and around” the Los Angeles Convention Center, under strict COVID protocol.

According to the announcement, “Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

The Grammys, apart from music, will also pay tribute to the country’s independent music venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. Workers from New York’s Apollo Theater, Nashville’s Station Inn, and the Troubadour and the Hotel Café will present the awards in various categories throughout the night.

Grammys 2021 will be hosted by Trevor Noah. It will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy.