Zayn Malik slams Grammys: Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination

After The Weeknd slammed Grammys recently, another singer seems to be miffed with The Recording Academy and the world’s biggest music awards.

Zayn Malik spoke against the Grammys even though he’s not eligible for any nominations, He attacked the nominations process and tweeted: "F— the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021 ×

It’s unclear what sparked this outrage from Zayn Malik as fans pointed out that he released music this year after the Grammys 2021 selection window was way over. He has so far released three solo albums outside of his work with One Direction and been nominated once alongside Taylor Swift for their duet, "’ Don't Wanna Live Forever’. Meanwhile, his latest album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’, was not eligible for Grammys 2021 consideration this award cycle because it was released in January, five months after the eligibility period ended on August 31 and two months after Grammy nominations were announced in November.

Soon after fans raised objection and said his tweet was out of place, Zayn Malik shared another tweet and wrote: "My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism and networking [sic] politics to influence the voting process."

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021 ×

'Allow out of work musicians to perform', writes Bruno Mars requesting Grammys to include him in lineup

Zayn Malik is among a growing list of music stars who have called out the Grammys. In the past, The Weeknd, Drake and Halsey have criticised The Recording Academy. Most recently, The Weeknd told Billboard as part of his January cover story that his lack of Grammy nominations this year "kind of hit me out of nowhere ... I felt things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers." His song ‘Blinding Lights’ became the first to spend a full year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. He continued, "We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, 'This is it, this is your year.' We were all very confused."

Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and others confirmed to perform

Meanwhile, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on March 14 (15 in India).

BTS, Post Malone and other 2021 nominees donate to Grammys auction