BTS, Post Malone and other 2021 nominees donate to Grammys auction

First-time Grammy nominees BTS, Post Malone and others have donated to a Grammy Week auction. This will come to the benefit of the Grammy Museum and its music education initiatives.

The auction albeit virtual started on March 8 and will continue till March 23.

List of music stars who are Grammys 2021 nominees and have donated include Taylor Swift, Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers and writer/producer Louis Bell. They have donated “items and experiences” for the auction.

Interestingly, the Grammys 2021 nominees are from the Big Four categories -- album, record, song of the year. Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and others confirmed to perform

Others who have made donations also include Joe Bonamassa, Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., Andra Day, DJ Khaled, Lady Gaga, Brantley Gilbert, Ariana Grande, David Guetta, The Immediate Family, Sarah Jarosz, Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, k.d. lang, Ziggy Marley, Bruno Mars, Ashley McBryde, Shawn Mendes, Ramones, Ed Sheeran, Steep Canyon Rangers, Paul Simon, Marco Antonio Solís, Billy Strings, James Taylor, Tanya Tucker, X and photographer Rob Shanahan.