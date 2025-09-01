/Harry Potter reboot: Warwick Davis aka Professor Filius Flitwick to return for HBO's TV series

The makers of the Harry Potter series are giving a treat to the fans of the wizarding world! The latest announcement is that Hollywood actor Warwick Davis, who had played the role of Professor Filius Flitwick, will be returning to the series. The makers of the show announced on social media.

Warwick Davis joins the cast of Harry Potter reboot, fans react

HBO Max took to their official Instagram handle and shared the news of the actor joining the bandwagon of the show. Along with the photos, the caption read, "As we return to Hogwarts, HBO’s Harry Potter series reveals its newest faces."

The caption further read, "We are charmed to announce the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick, and also welcome Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Leigh Gill as Griphook."

Soon, fans thronged the comment section, showcasing their excitement for the casting of the actor. One user wrote, "What a Great Casting! Welcome back Warwick Davis". Another user wrote, "Yes! We finally get Professor Binns. I'm already ready to fall asleep during all of his lectures". "Perfect. Welcome back, Professor", wrote the third user.

All about Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis is an English actor and television presenter. He is notably known for his portrayal of Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films and Griphook, another role.