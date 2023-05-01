Happy birthday my everything! Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma with special photos

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time."I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.



The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers."Out of nervousness, I didn`t realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, `Didn`t you get anything higher to wear?` and she was like `Excuse me?` It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn`t happen instantly," he added.