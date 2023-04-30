Meghan Markle’s estranged father says he wants to reconnect with her before he dies

Meghan Markle's strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, is not hidden from the world. However, keeping all things aside, now Meghan's estranged father wants her daughter to clear out all the differences between them and come back!

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, Markle's dad Thomas, her half-brother Thomas Jr., and half-sister Samatha sat down for an interview with Channel 7 News.

During the new tell-all interview, Meghan's father made a public plea that he wants to reconnect with her before he dies.

''I wish that we can sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences,'' Thomas Markle says.

He adds, ''She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly, I was thrown out.''

The family has also shared a few never-before-seen photos and videos of young Meghan from her high school days, her dancing videos with her family, and a lot more.

Thomas, who suffered a stroke last year, says that he feels abandoned by his daughter after she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

He revealed that even after his health emergency, Meghan never contacted him.

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Jr, says,'' If that doesn’t drive her to reach out, then nothing will.''

He adds further, "If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, what’s the last?' If that doesn’t move her, what would?"

While talking, Interviewer Liam Bartlett asks the trio: "How’s this for a hypothetical? Meghan rings you tomorrow, Thomas, and says, ‘Let’s get together and talk with Harry’. But the condition is that all three of you never do another media interview ever again, full stop."

Responding to this, the family said that they would agree only if it's a real get-together and not a PR stunt.



Samantha says, "If it was mutual. In other words, if paid PR, if there was some guarantee that that paid PR machine wasn’t going to be talking about us."

Thomas Jr jokes: "Is this where she’s going to come walking out one of the doors?"

Meghan had been cut off from her father, Thomas, ever since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, when the reports about her father's collaboration with paparazzi came out. The Palace announced back then that he would not be attending the wedding.

Thomas, who was originally scheduled to walk Meghan down the aisle, says in the interview that he, ''deeply regrets that.''

The only family member that Meghan is in contact with is her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan married Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, on May 19, 2018. Since their wedding, Meghan's bitter relationship with her father has been in the spotlight.

The interview comes ahead of Meghan's father-in-law King Charles' coronation, which she will not be attending. But her husband Prince Harry will be there.

