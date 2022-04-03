Halsey will attend Grammys just few days after her surgery: I’m fragile, but excited

Halsey will not skip this year's Grammys for sure!



The singer will attend the star-studded ceremony after a long gap of three years and just a few days after her surgery.



The 27-year old singer took to her Instagram and posted a few snaps of her wearing a hospital gown, cap and mask.

In the caption, she gave out some inside details about her 2017 Grammy appearance when she walked the red carpet just three days after her first Endometriosis surgery. Coincidently, now years later, she will again attend the event after going through surgery.

''The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :) 🤍,'' her photo caption reads.

Along with her health update, Hasley also shared an adorable picture of her son Ender playing with a toy.



Halsey is up for nomination in the Best Alternative Music Album category for her studio album, 'If I Can`t Have Love, I Want Power'. The album was released last year in August.