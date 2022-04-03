Grammys 2022 to feature speacial segment for Ukraine

Grammys are just around the corner, and we can't wait to see all the dazzling outfits and electrifying performances. Apart from everything, this year's ceremony will also feature a segment dedicated to Ukraine's crisis amidst the Russian invasion.



On Saturday, Recording Academy announced that they are partnering with Global Citizen and its Stand Up For Ukraine campaign to raise awareness about the war-torn country.



The night will feature a special segment that will raise awareness about the country and will also showcase different opportunities to the viewers about how they can provide help to the European country amid the crisis.

Stars roll dice for Grammys gold as Vegas hosts music's best

“We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day,” Harvey Mason jr, CEO of Recording

Academy said in a statement. “We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts.”



In the same press release, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said, ''History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations. There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border.''

Who will win, what Kanye will do? Five things to watch for at the Grammys



He added, "Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We're calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world."