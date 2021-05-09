'Gullak' to 'Aarya': 5 shows to binge watch this Mother’s Day

Today, on Mother’s Day many of us must have planned a few things or activities to make our mothers feel extra special. While we are social distancing and staying indoors, watching a show with your mom sounds like a perfect plan. But when it comes to choosing a show to watch, we all know how difficult it is to find that perfect one to binge on.

Here are the top 5 shows we recommend to binge-watch this Mother’s Day and spend some quality time with her.

What The Folks







'What The Folks' is the story of a young couple and the first time living together experiences with their respective in-laws. The ever-evolving relationships of a family, the changing dynamics between siblings, parents, and even husband and wife are beautifully explored here. It gives a fresh perspective to the mother & daughter-in-law relationship as well. Vandu, played by Renuka Sahane, is a cool mother-in-law who tries her best to help her daughter-in-law shatter some gender bias at home. She also reveals the secret of life and happiness is the ‘I don’t care’ attitude which is the best way to lead a life. Created by Dice Media, the show has had three seasons until now with a total of 16 episodes.

Mom & Co.







'Mom & Co.' is the beautiful story of a single mother, Suhasini Joshi, who has raised her son, Aditya and has reached a phase in her life wherein she is restricted to talking to her diary and penning down her thoughts on paper rather than having a direct conversation about them with her son/well-wisher. The show makes us realise how we have all taken our mothers for granted and the sacrifices they have made for us. It's an emotional roller coaster ride to see the mother and son duo bridge this gap between them. Produced by Zoom Studios, the show takes you on a bittersweet ride of emotions.

Aarya

'Aarya' is a show about a drug dealer’s wife who takes on her husband’s business after he suffers a horrible attack. The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies and treachery to keep her three kids safe. Aarya is a one-woman show as she displays reserve and fear without spelling them out, keeping the crux unspoken, hinting at the turmoil within. After a thrilling first season, Aarya is coming back with a season2 on Disney + Hotstar.



Gullak

'Gullak' in both its seasons narrates the story of a middle-class family in a small north Indian town, trying to get by within their modest means. They are constantly looking to amp up their living standard, which sometimes leads the men into dodgy zones. The character of mother Shanti, played by Geetanjali Kulkarni makes a wonderful pivot as the wife-and-mother who keeps everything going, nagging everyone with equal energy so that they can come up with their best. The 2 seasons can be binge-watched on TVF Play.



Yeh Meri Family

'Yeh Meri Family' is a fresh, nostalgic, sweet and emotional web series that will take you back to your pre-teens days. Revolving around a typical Indian family, the show explores its hardships and moments of happiness, relooking at the dynamics of parents and kids. Mona Singh plays the mother of 3 kids managing the household and the family, who like every mother conceals a soft heart underneath a hardened exterior. One can watch this show on TVF play for a nostalgic experience.