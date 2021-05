Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz

Back in the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez and her little daughter wowed with their performance during the show. JLo's and Shakira's unforgettable performance had one very special guest, Jennifer's 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

The little crooner amazed with her performance and blew the crowd away alongside her mom as they sang a mash-up of Lopez hit 'Let's Get Loud' and Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA'.



(Photograph:Twitter)