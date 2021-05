Nil Battey Sannata

'Nil Battey Sannata' is one of the sweetest mother-daughter story that Bollywood has seen in recent times. In the movie Swara Bhaskar plays the role of Chanda Sahay, a high-school drop-out household maid and single mother of a young girl who dreams that her daughter would become an IAS officer. To convince daughter to study harder and to finish her own schooling, she enrolls herself in the same class as her daughter which strains their relationship.

