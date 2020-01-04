Golden Globes 2020: Few records that are all set to be broken this year

Will Elton John be able to break the jinx and win for best original song award for 'Rocketman'? Would Scorsese win his fourth Globe and become the second director with most Globe wins?



As Hollywood gears up for the Golden Globes 2020, here is a list of a few interesting records that may break this year

Longest gap between 'best original song' victories

Elton John scored a nomination for the best original song for “(I’m gonna) love me again” from 'Rocketman'. If Globe voters award him again, the legendary singer will break the record for the longest gap between victories. John took home his first and only Globe so far for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from 'The Lion King' in 1994. Currently, Carole Bayer Sager has the longest gap at 17 years. She won the award for 'Best That You Can Do' from the film 'Arthur' in 1981, and then won again in 1998, for 'The Prayer' from 'Quest For Camelot' in 1998. Let's see if Rocket Man manages to smash her record this year. Also read: The most iconic moments from the awards gala

Martin Scorsese could tie for the most rewarded director



Martin Scorsese is aiming to match what only one other director has achieved at the Golden Globes- four wins. If the master storyteller manages to win for 'The Irishman', he will tie with Elia Kazan, who currently holds the record for the best director wins at the Globes. Interestingly, Scorsese has long admired the late director, who died in 2003, so this win would be especially poignant for him. In the past, Scorsese has taken this trophy home three times - for 'Gangs of New York', 'Hugo' and 'The Departed'.

'Joker' can become the first comic-book film to clinch the top prize



When the Golden Globe 2020 nominations were announced, 'Joker' came out with a surprisingly strong showing. It has four nods - including best motion picture in the drama category, best director for Todd Phillips, best lead actor in a drama for Phoenix and best score. In fact, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never before showered this much love on a comic-book movie. Only two films in the genre have previously scored Globe nods for the best motion picture: 'Deadpool' and 'Black Panther', but neither took home any trophies. Will 'Joker' be able to break this jinx?

'Parasite' - first Korean film that may clinch the best screenplay award

Bong Joon-ho’s 'Parasite' is right in the thick of the awards race. At the Golden Globes, it's in the running for three major categories: best director, best screenplay and best foreign-language film. This marks the first time a Korean film has been nominated at the Golden Globes. The Globes have never gone for a script that was entirely in a language besides English before this. This could change this year thanks to 'Parasite.'