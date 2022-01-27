Glasgow Film Festival unveils full lineup for 2022 edition

Glasgow Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup for the 2022 edition as it runs on track to hit scheduled dates of March 2-13.

The film festival will include preview screening of the first episode of Starz’s popular series ‘Outlander’ season six. The show has been shot in Scotland. The series is scheduled to debut on March 6.

Apart from Outlander, the film festival will have 10 world premieres, including Christina Ricci thriller ‘Monstrous’; ‘Skint’, a series of monologues about living in poverty from a creative team led by Peter Mullan, Jenni Fagan, Cora Bissett and Lisa McGee; Joe Corré questioning the commodification of counterculture in ‘Wake up Punk’; Scottish war photographer David Pratt in ‘Pictures From Iraq’; and ‘Adult Adoption’, Karen Knox’s debut film about wanting to belong.

Chris Evans to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in holiday action-comedy film

The Glasgow Film Festival will also have UK premieres for films up for release – Venice Golden Lion Award-winner ‘Happening’; ‘The Outfit’, starring Mark Rylance; ‘Murina’ from Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic; and synth-popumentary, ‘a-ha The Movie’.

BAFTA won’t give Honorary Film Awards in 2022

Scottish premieres include Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Benedetta’ and Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person In The World’.