BAFTA won’t give Honorary Film Awards in 2022

British Academy of Film and Television Awards will not be handing out honorary prizes at this year’s Film and Games award ceremonies. The British Academy has decided to implement new vetting processes following the Noel Clarke controversy.

Noel Clarke was awarded the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at last year’s ceremony despite having being levelled sexual misconduct allegations against him. The organisation had been informed of the same at prior notice but they still went on. At the time, ‘Doctor Who’ star was given the award according to the British Academy as they said that they were not presented with enough concrete information on the allegations.

A review of the honorary recipients is now being taken care of.

As far as Noel Clarke is concerned, the actor has denied any wrongdoing. BAFTA has suspended his award as well as his membership.

BAFTA has also paused an honorary Fellowship that they give out each year.