Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Harvey Weinstein rape trial continues as now a new popular face crops up in the name of potential jurors -- supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Gigi is among 120 potential jurors who were called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein trial.

On the issue, Gigi was reported to have met the former film producer inside the Manhattan courtroom.

When Gigi was asked if she could be fair and impartial by judge James Burke, the model said, “yes.”

The judge then listed out names of others on the list and asked if Gigi knew any of them. She told the judge that she knew Salma Hayek. She said, "I have met Salma Hayek.”

Gigi Hadid was among 35 potential jurors who were asked to fill out a jury questionnaire and return to court on Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein, 67, is currently on trial for allegedly raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. His was among the first name that cropped up in #MeToo movement when women of Hollywood came out with sexual abuse and harassment stories.

