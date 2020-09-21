From Regina King to Zendaya, big win for Black artists this Emmys

It was a win for the Black actors at the 72nd Television Academy Awards as a record number of prizes were scored by them.

Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uzo Aduba and Zendaya all won honors at the Emmys. They join Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph and Ron Cephas Jones, who won guest acting Emmys on Saturday. The seven Emmy wins by Black actors in the drama, comedy and limited series fields tops the previous high of six, set two years ago.

Rudolph also won a second Emmy this week for outstanding voiceover performance for her work on Netflix's animated series ‘Big Mouth’.

Black actors (Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones of Quibi's #FreeRayshawn) also earned both short-form acting awards, and RuPaul won his fifth straight Emmy for best reality host.

With her win for lead actress in a limited series or movie, King tied the record for most Emmys won by a Black actor -- with a total of four.

Meanwhile, Zendaya became the youngest-ever winner for lead actress in a drama series and just the second Black woman to win in that category, following Viola Davis in 2015.

