From Amitabh Bachchan to Preity Zinta, Bollywood extends Eid al-Adha greetings on social media

Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra Deol, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta among many others extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday.



On the auspicious occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram as he wished his fans "Eid Al Adha .. Mubarak".

Wishing good health and happiness for everyone, Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, "Happy #EidulAdha to all of you. May the day bring lots of happiness, good health and peace to your life. (alongside folded hands, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis).

Senior actor Dharmendra Deol tweeted, "EID-AL-ADHA Mubaarak."

Posting an adorable picture of her triplets on Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan expressed sadness over the fact that India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions. She wrote, "What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK..."

"Eid Mubarak to all of you who celebrate. Love & light always #Ting," Preity Zinta wrote.

Manoj Bajapayee too took to Twitter to spread love on the occasion. "EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL LOVE and HAPPINESS !!!!" he tweeted.

LOVE &HAPPINESS !!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 31, 2020 ×

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.