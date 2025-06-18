/Former K pop star Moon Taeil pleads guilty to aggravated rape in court

Former K-pop idol Moon Taeil has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated rape. Taeil, who was previously a member of the South Korean boy band NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127, left the group in August 2024 following multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Details of the case and prosecution's demands

According to a report by Koreaboo, Taeil's first trial took place on Wednesday, more than a year after the incident. Prosecutors are demanding a seven-year prison sentence for Taeil in light of the charges.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division indicted Taeil and two accomplices in February under the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The trio is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in June of the previous year.

Prosecution's argument

As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the prosecution stated, "The defendants are considering taking into account the sentencing with their own letters, but it is difficult to say that this is a true surrender. After two months of police investigation, the defendants were identified and raided, and after that, they submitted their own letters."

The prosecution further argued, "It is an inappropriate argument to consider sentencing for each other. Especially, it does not fall under the legal requirements. It undermines the meaning of embroidery."

Taeil has reportedly claimed that the crime was not premeditated and happened accidentally. He is currently waiting to be sentenced on July 10, 2025, by the Seoul Central District Court.