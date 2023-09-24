First photos! Parineeti and Raghav look resplendent at their sangeet ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's sangeet ceremony was a hit. Despite the strict no-phone policy, videos and photos from the dance night emerged online. However, now the singer Navraj Hans, who set the night on fire with his energetic performance, has shared the first photos with the bride and groom.

Parineeti and Raghav's first look from the Sangeet ceremony is out!

Wishing Parineeti and Raghav for the new beginnings, the Punjabi singer shared a picture on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

In the now-deleted post, Hans is posing with Parineeti and Raghav at their Sangeet ceremony. In the picture, the Ishaqzaade actress looks gorgeous in the shimmery silver co-ord set. Her outfit featured a crop top paired with a high-waist bottom and a shrug. Meanwhile, Raghav was looking dapper in the black suit.

All three of them are happily posing for a picture together.

In the caption, DJ Navraj Hans wrote, “Wishing the adorable & made for each other, couple @parineetichopra ji & @raghavchadha88 ji a very happy married life. It was an absolute pleasure performing last night for the Sangeet ceremony.”

The photo quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Another video of Parineeti dancing her heart out from the last night has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows the actress grooving, with Raghav standing beside her.

On Saturday, the wedding festivities kicked off with the Haldi ceremony on Saturday morning at The Leela Palace, followed by the 90 's-style sangeet ceremony in the evening.

Videos of Hansraj performing on his superhits like''Gud Naal Ishq Mitha'' have gone viral on social media. The clip also shows

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann enjoying Navraj Hans's performance. DJ Sumit also performed at the sangeet night.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, shared her sangeet look. Taking to her Instagram story, Chopra shared her close-up selfie, in which she's wearing a shimmery grey-black outfit. She accessorized her look with a flower maang-teeka and drop earrings.

Raghav and Parineeti's love story

The reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating emerged online after the two were spotted together at various dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai. Soon, multiple sources confirmed that Raghav and Parineeti are indeed dating and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until the engagement day.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While their relationship surprised everyone, it is believed that they knew each other for several years while studying in the UK.

