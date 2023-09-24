Parineeti-Raghav wedding updates: Couple to tie the knot today at Lake Pichola

D-Day is here! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot today. The pre-wedding festivities started on Saturday, September 23, followed by the main wedding ceremony that will take place today at Udaipur's ultra-luxurious hotel, The Leela Palace.

The couple will get hitched in the grand wedding ceremony in the midst of picturesque Lake Pichola.

The bride-to-be, Parineeti, and groom-to-be, Raghav, landed in Udaipur on Friday morning. Their family has already reached the venue, however, the guest is still arriving.

On Saturday, the wedding festivities kicked off with the Haldi ceremony on Saturday morning at The Leela Palace, followed by the sangeet ceremony in the evening.

The 90s-themed sangeet night was organised on a Saturday night. As per reports, there is a strict no-phone policy at the wedding. However, few videos and photos managed their way to social media.

“The music list and the entire evening were curated by Parineeti herself. At the entrance, there were cassettes with the names of guests written with a special message written for them by Pari herself. The menu for the evening is also fun with options of chaat, popcorns, Maggie, and more,” inside sources revealed, per India Today.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, shared her sangeet look. Taking to her Instagram story, Chopra shared her close-up selfie, in which she's wearing a shimmery grey-black outfit. She accessorized her look with a flower maang-teeka and drop earrings.

One video which emerged online from the sangeet night, shows Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann enjoying Navraj Hans' performance on the high-beat song ''Gud Naal Ishq Mitha''.

All about the wedding:

As per India Today, Raghav's sehrabandi ceremony will take place at 1 PM at the Taj Lake Palace, and Parineeti's Chopra ceremony will take place at the Leela Palace. The main wedding will start around 4 p.m., followed by a wedding reception at the Leela Palace.

VVIP's guest

Parineeti's sister, Priyanka Chopra, and BFF, Sania Mirza, are going to skip the wedding. However, the other A-listers who are expected to arrive at the venue today are Harbhajan Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Aditya Thackeray, and others.

