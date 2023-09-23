Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrive at Udaipur airport

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Sunday, September 24. The wedding festivities have started, and photos from the venue have started circulating on social media.



Parineeti and Raghav's family have already arrived at the picturesque place. However, the guests are still arriving.



On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were spotted at Udaipur's airport ahead of the wedding.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and DJ Sumit Sethi have also arrived for the wedding.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfill all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony, and all the people will join it.”

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities



The pre-wedding ceremonies started on Saturday. As per the reports, the Haldi ceremony was scheduled to take place on Saturday morning at The Leela Palace, followed by the sangeet ceremony in the evening.

The main wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 24. As per India Today, Parineeti's choora ceremony will take place in the mourning of the wedding day.



Priyanka Chopra is likely to skip the wedding.

Before the big day, Priyanka sent her best wishes to her 'little sister', Parineeti. Taking to the Instagram stories, Priyanka posted a picture of the Ishaqzaade actress on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for her 'little sister'. “I hope you are happy and content as this on your big day little one…always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.”



Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, has arrived in Udaipur. She was spotted at the airport yesterday.

