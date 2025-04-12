Manoj Kumar’s sons, Kunal Goswami and Vishal Goswami, immersed the late Bollywood icon’s ashes in the Ganga, accompanied by other family members. The ceremony, led by the family’s priest, was held at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, specifically at the Brahma Kund, and conducted with full Vedic rites along the riverbanks.

Final farewell to a legend

Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related issues. His funeral was held on April 5th with full state honours. Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Rajpal Yadav, attended the ceremony to pay their final respects.

Speaking after the immersion ceremony, Kunal Goswami said, “The ashes have been immersed in the Ganges, and we pray for the peace of his soul through the blessings of Mother Ganga.”

#WATCH Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Ashes of actor and film director Manoj Kumar are immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. pic.twitter.com/RhIPxMsE8c — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

Legacy of ‘Bharat Kumar’

Born on 24 July 1937, Manoj Kumar remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. Nicknamed “Bharat Kumar” for his patriotic roles, he left a lasting legacy through his nationalistic storytelling.

In a career spanning five decades, he acted in 55 films and directed eight. His immense contribution to Indian cinema earned him the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a letter to the family, reflecting on the actor’s cultural impact:

“The legendary actor and filmmaker showcased the pride of India in a powerful way through his films. His work will continue to inspire generations to work for the country and society.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

