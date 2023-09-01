ugc_banner

Film and TV actress Aparna P Nair no more, case of unnatural death registered

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Aparna P Nair was known for TV shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum, and Devasparsham among others.

In a piece of tragic news, Malayalam actress Aparna P Nair has passed away after being found unconscious at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress was rushed to a nearby hospital upon being found in that state. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to local media reports, the Karamana police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Aparna P Nair was known for TV shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. She also acted in films like Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

Aparna is survived by her husband and two children.

This is a developing story. 

